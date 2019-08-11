Virat Kohli surpasses Sourav Ganguly's ODI tally; shatters 26-year old record of most runs against West Indies

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli

Records are broken when Virat Kohli is around and the Team India captain has managed to kill two birds with one stone as the swashbuckler has become the highest ODI run-scorer against West Indies, overtaking Javed Miandad's held record and has also surpassed Sourav Ganguly's ODI runs to become the eight highest run-scorer in ODI cricket and India's second in the ODI list. Kohli achieved the two milestones in the 2nd ODI against West Indies in Trinidad on Sunday.

Surpassing a 26-year-old record

Kohli shattered a 26-year-old record when he surpassed Pakistan's Javed Miandad for most runs by any batsman in ODIs against the West Indies.

Kohli was 19 runs shy of the landmark when he came into bat in the second ODI against the West Indies and he overtook Miandad's tally of 1930 runs with a single in the fifth over bowled by Jason Holder.

This was Kohli's 34th ODI against the West Indies while Miandad had accumulated his runs from 64 matches.

The prolific Indian captain has so far hit seven hundreds against the West Indies and has an average of over 71 in ODIs against the Caribbeans.

Australia's Mark Waugh is a distant third with 1708 runs from 47 matches, followed by South Africa all-rounder Jacques Kallis (1666 runs in 40 matches) and Pakistan's Rameez Raja (1624 runs in 53 matches).

Kohli played his first ODI against West Indies in the 2009 Champions Trophy in Johannesburg in which he scored an unbeaten 79. His first hundred against the West Indies came in 2011 in Visakhapatnam.

Kohli's domination against the West Indies cane be gauged from the fact that he struck four back-to-back centuries against them between July 2017 and October 2018.

Overtaking Ganguly

Kohli overtook former India captain Sourav Ganguly to become India's second-highest run-scorer in One-Day Internationals. Topping the charts is Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, who has smashed an astonishing 18,426 runs in ODI cricket. The Team India captain surpassed Ganguly's tally in his 238th ODI game while it took the former captain 311 ODI matches to score 11,363 runs.

Top 5 India run-scorers in ODI cricket

Sachin Tendulkar - 18,426 runs

Virat Kohli - 11,364*

Sourav Ganguly - 11,363 runs

Rahul Dravid - 10,889 runs

MS Dhoni - 10,773 runs