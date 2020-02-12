Virat Kohli stays atop ICC ODI rankings for batsmen; Ross Taylor moves to No.4

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli stays atop ICC ODI rankings for batsmen; Ross Taylor breaks into Top 5

Virat Kohli remained on top of the ICC ODI rankings for bastmen despite a poor show in the recently concluded three-match ODI series against New Zealand. Ross Taylor and Quinton de Kock climbed up the ladder following their recent scores against India and England respectively while Faf du Plessis, Kane Williamson and Joe Root dropped one ranking each.

Kohli had a forgetful three-match series against the Black Caps with him scoring only 75 runs from 3 matches including a 51 in the first game at Hamilton. However, that hasn't affected his ranking as he remains on top with 869 rating points and is followed by Rohit Sharma, who despite not playing a game due to injury is second with 855 points to his name.

Taylor reaped the rewards of a brilliant home series against the Men in Blue as he scored 184 runs including a century and a fifty in the three matches as New Zealand whitewashed India 3-0.

Taylor's exploits has taken him to the fourth spot ahead of South Africa's du Plessis and below Pakistan's Babar Azam, who remained third with 829.

South Africa's de Kock also showed fine form as he scored 180 in three matches against England including a century and a fifty as well. He rose to No.7 in the ranking, gaining two places and has 782 rating points to his name.