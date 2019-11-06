Wednesday, November 06, 2019
     
On Wednesday, Kohli replied to Yuvraj's wish in a spiritual way and said by God's grace everyday has been a blessing.

New Delhi Updated on: November 06, 2019 21:04 IST
Virat Kohli's 'spiritual' reply to Yuvraj Singh's birthday wish wins fans' hearts

Team India skipper Virat Kohli turned 31 on Tuesday and almost everyone in the cricket fraternity wished and showered blessing on the 'Run-Machine.' Former Indian batsman Yuvraj Singh also took to Twitter to wish Kohli with his sense of humour and wit. In the wish, Yuvraj reminded Kohli of the old days with a couple of photos.

On Wednesday, Kohli, who has taken rest from the ongoing T20I series against Bangladesh, replied to Yuvraj's wish in a spiritual way and said by God's grace everyday has been a blessing.

Virat Kohli wrote: "Uparwaale ke diye sab din mehr hain paji. Rab rakha. Lots of love to you always." His reply wins fans heart with his gratitude for the former teammate.

Kohli recently led the Indian team to a record 11th consecutive Test series win at home with a 3-0 clean sweep against South Africa. The 31-year-old is enjoying some off time from cricket with his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma in Bhutan.

Kohli will return to India's squad in the 2-match Test series against Bangladesh to lead the team. 

Meanwhile, the Indian team missed his absence in the first T20I against Bangladesh where the visitors emerged victorious. Indian batsmen didn't live up to the expectations in the Delhi T20I as India managed to post a mere total of 148/6 which the Bangla Tigers chased down in the last over with help of Mushfiqur Rahim's unbeaten fifty.

