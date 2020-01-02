Virat Kohli slammed a hundred in roughly every six international innings in 2010s

Image Source : AP Indian captain Virat Kohli has been the most consistency century-scorer in the past decade in international cricket.

Indian captain Virat Kohli is at the top of the batsmen-charts for the past decade. The 31-year-old batsman has scored the highest number of runs in international cricket between 2010 and 2019 (20,960). South Africa's Hashim Amla comes second after the Indian captain with 15,185 runs.

Virat is also the most consistent ton-scorer in international cricket during this time. He has played 431 innings across the three formats in international cricket, smashing 69 centuries - a ton every 6.2 innings.

India's Test regular Cheteshwar Pujara follows his captain at the second place for the feat. In 129 innings he played in international cricket during the decade, Pujara slammed centuries every 7.1 innings.

Jacques Kallis, who retired from all forms of cricket in 2014, slammed tons in every 7.2 innings, while fellow Protea Hashim Amla follows Kallis with centuries in roughly every 7.3 innings.

Here's the list:

Players Innings Tons Innings Rate Virat Kohli (India) 431 69 6.24 Cheteshwar Pujara (India) 129 18 7.16 Jacques Kallis (South Africa) 101 14 7.21 Hashim Amla (South Africa) 345 47 7.34 Steve Smith (Australia) 262 34 7.70

Note that the minimum requirement for this list was scoring at least 2500 or more runs in international cricket in the decade.