Many seem confident but only a few are brave: Virat Kohli wishes Ravi Shastri on his birthday

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday wished head coach Ravi Shastri as the veteran all-rounder turned 58. Kohli shared a special throwback picture featuring the two along with MS Dhoni to wish Shastri on his birthday.

"Many seem confident but only few are brave. Happy birthday Ravi bhai. God bless," tweeted Kohli.

Meanwhile, BCCI tweeted saying, "Here's wishing #TeamIndia Head Coach @RaviShastriOfc a very happy birthday."

Shastri played for India between 1981 and 1992, featuring in 80 Tests and 150 ODIs. He has scored 3830 runs in the longer format and 3180 in limited-overs while taking 151 and 129 wickets respectively.

Shastri had begun his career as a lower-order batsman, but later emerged to be a defensive top-order batsman. In the ODI format, he was equally impressive and had won the Man of the Series award in the 1985 World Championship in Australia. It was also in the same year that he equalled Gary Sobers' feat of six sixes in an over during a Ranji Trophy game.

Post-retirement, Shastri made his debut as a commentator and covered many ICC and Indian tournaments before being named as the team director of India and later became the Indian coach in 2017.

