Image Source : @VIRAT.KOHLI/INSTAGRAM Touchdown Auckland: Virat Kohli shares photo with teammates after reaching New Zealand

Team India skipper Virat Kohli on Tuesday, shared a photo on his Instagram account after reaching Auckland. Kohli posted a photo with fellow teammates middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer and newly-found, lower-order batting sensation Shardul Thakur.

Kohli took to social media platform Instagram and captioned the photo: "Touchdown Auckland. Let’s go @shardul_thakur @shreyas41."

India will take on New Zealand in five-match T20I series against the Kiwis, which begins on January 24. The tour, which ends on March 4, also includes three ODIs and two Tests.

Meanwhile, in-form Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand with a shoulder injury. The 33-year-old cricketer suffered from the injury during the third ODI against Australia on Sunday. The Indian squad left for New Zealand on Monday night, and Dhawan did not travel with the side. BCCI is yet to announce a replacement for the opener.

Ahead of the tour, Kohli was very confident with team's perforamance in the past few months and their last series against New Zealand in 2019 at their home ground.

"We are taking a lot of confidence from our performance (in NZ) last year. We were very positive in how we played, very sure of what we wanted to do. The thing about playing away is if you're able to put the home team under pressure, you can enjoy your cricket," Kohli sai