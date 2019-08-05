Image Source : @VIRAT.KOHLI/INSTAGRAM India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli shares photo with biggest 'Boss' Vivian Richards

The Indian cricket team is on a roll in the ongoing T20I series against West Indies as the Virat Kohli and Co. took an unassailable lead of 2-0 on Sunday with one match remaining. On the eve of the third T20I in Guyana, skipper Virat Kohli shared a photo with West Indies great Sir Vivian Richards on Instagram.

Kohli is often compared with Viv Richards because of his fearless cricket, aggression and charisma. Kohli took to Instagram and posted a photo with the legend," With the biggest Boss!"

Viv Richards is part of the commentary team in the ongoing West Indies tour alongside Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar.

On Sunday, India beat West Indies by 22 runs via DLS method in Florida to seal the series, while the final match of the series will be played on August 6 in Guyana.

Meanwhile, Kohli has not been up to his best in the first two T20I as the skipper was removed by Windies pacer Sheldon Cottrell in both the matches on 19 and 28 respectively.

Despite being off touch with bat Kohli attained pole position among Indians in the shortest format across all competitions. On the way to his 28 off 23 balls, he bettered Suresh Raina's record to become the highest run-getter among Indians in T20 cricket. Raina held the top spot with 8392 runs, while Kohli entered the game with 8388.

After the second T20I, Kohli lauded his players for "clinical" performance and dropped hints that he may try out players, who did not get chance to play in the first two matches.

"Winning is always going to be a priority. But sealing the series gives the chance to bring few guys in. Idea is always going to be to win first. But winning the first two games gives the cushion," Kohli said during the post-match presentation ceremony.