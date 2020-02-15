Image Source : @IMVKOHLI/TWITTER Virat Kohli shares heartwarming post with wife Anushka Sharma

Skipper Virat Kohli shared a photo with his wife and Bollywood actress Anuska Sharma after the Day 2 of the warm-up game against New Zealand XI. Kohli took to Twitter to share a heart-melting post with Anushka and captioned it with a heart.

Anushka joined Kohli two days ago in Hamilton. This is not the first time Anushka was seen accompanying her husband Virat on an overseas tour as she was by his side during 2019 World Cup, Australia and West Indies last year.

Kohli didn't bat for India in the warm-up game in a bid to give chances to other batsmen like Prithvi Shaw, Shubhman Gill and Hanuma Vihari.

Team India is preparing hard for two-match Test series against New Zealand starting from February 21. On Day 2, New Zealand were bowled out for 235 in 74.2 overs but Bumrah (2/18 in 11 overs) and Shami (3/17 in 10 overs) used the conditions well and in the process added miles to their legs ahead of the two World Test Championship games.

Earlier, Pacer Mohammed Shami took to social media to share the photo and in the post, he is accompanied by Navdeep Saini, skipper Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma.

Shami captioned the image: "Blue springs Pututuru #TeamIndia #newzealand #naturephotography."

The two-match Test series between India and New Zealand will start from February 21 and will be a part of the World Test Championship.

The Virat Kohli-led side, who are at the top of the World Test Championship table with 360 points, will resume their campaign against New Zealand, who are at the sixth spot with 60 points. The Kiwis had lost their last Test series in Australia where they were whitewashed in the three-match rubber.