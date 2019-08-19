Virat Kohli shares heartwarming message with fans on completing 11 years since India debut

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Indian captain Virat Kohli shared an emotional post with fans upon completing 11 years in international cricket, having made his debut on 18 August 2008 against Sri Lanka in Dambulla.

During his time in the team, Kohli lifted the World Cup in 2011 and Champions Trophy in 2013 and broke numerous batting records. The 30-year old Kohli has been in a record-breaking spree, as in the recently concluded ODI series against West Indies, as he became the first batsman to score 20,000 international runs in a decade.

He also became the second-highest run-scorer for India in ODIs and he achieved the feat of becoming the highest-scorer against Windies in ODIs.

He was named the captain of the Indian team across all formats in 2017 after MS Dhoni stepped down from the role in January. He led India to the final of the Champions Trophy in the same year, which was his first ICC tournament as captain. In the 2019 World Cup, he led the side to a first-place finish in the group stage, but failed to lead the team to World Cup glory, as India lost in the semifinal.

Upon completing his 11 years in international cricket, Virat Kohli took to Twitter to acknowledge the occasion.

"From starting as a teenager on the same day in 2008 to reflecting on the journey 11 years after, I couldn't have dreamt of the blessings God has showered me with. May you all get the strength and power to follow your dreams and always follow the right path," wrote the skipper.

Virat Kohli will be back in action in the first Test against West Indies on August 22, which also marks the beginning of India's campaign in the World Test Championship.