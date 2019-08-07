Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli saddened by Sushma Swaraj's death, pays tribute

India cricket team captain Virat Kohli today paid tribute to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, who died on Tuesday night at New Delhi's AIIMS hospital following a cardiac arrest. She was 67.

Virat Kohli took to Twitter to condole the death of the veteran BJP leader.

The Indian captain, who led his team to a 3-0 T20I series sweep against the West Indies on Tuesday, said he was "deeply saddened by the news".

"Deeply saddened by the news of Sushma Ji's demise, may her soul rest in peace," Virat Kohli tweeted.

Deeply saddened by the news of Sushma Ji's demise, may her soul rest in peace. 🙏🏼 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 7, 2019

Immensely popular for bringing a human approach to India's diplomacy, Sushma Swaraj's sudden demise led to an outpour of emotions on the social media.

"I'm beyond aggrieved at the passing away of Sushma Swaraj A veteran politician and a pillar of the BJP, she was loved by everyone. She will be remembered as the most endearing and helpful politicians of recent times. My condolences to her family and friends. A huge loss for India," said cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir.

I'm beyond aggrieved at the passing away of Smt. #SushmaSwaraj A veteran politician and a pillar of the BJP, she was loved by everyone. She will be remembered as the most endearing & helpful politicians of recent times. My condolences to her family and friends. A huge loss for 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/JdI0vPxRJP — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 6, 2019

"Heartfelt condolences to family and admirers of Sushma Swarajji," tweeted former Indian opener Virender Sehwag.

Heartfelt condolences to family and admirers of #SushmaSwaraj ji. Om Shanti 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/c3RTBJxgXe — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 6, 2019

"Shocked by the sudden demise of Sushma Swarajji. In a political career spanning over 50 years, she touched a billion hearts with her strength, grace and compassion. Her clutter breaking approach as the External Affairs Minister will always be revered and remembered," said former Union Minister and Olympic medallist Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.

"Shocked at the passing away of my dear Sushma Swarajji. Had the honour of working as the brand ambassador of the 'girl child' campaign under her able guidance and will cherish my personal relationship with her forever. R.I.P. ma'am," said tennis star Sania Mirza.

Shocked at the passing away of my dear Sushma Swaraj Ji. Had the honour of working as the brand ambassador of the 'girl child' campaign under her able guidance and will cherish my personal relationship with her forever. R.I.P. ma'am. — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) August 6, 2019

Fierce, result-driven and a people's person - she was all of that and more. A true leader. Still unable to process the news of Sushma Swarajji's passing away. Extremely disturbed! A big loss for our nation. May you rest in peace!" said Indian cricketer Suresh Raina.

Fierce, result-driven & a people’s person - she was all of that & more. A true leader. Still unable to process the news of #sushmaswaraj Ji’s passing away. Extremely disturbed! A big loss for our nation. May you rest in peace! pic.twitter.com/aLUnXfBvi4 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) August 6, 2019

"One of my favourite politicians. Lots to admire. Heartfelt condolences. Huge loss. Rest in peace," said cricketer-turned commentator Aakash Chopra.

One of my favourite politicians.....lots to admire. Heartfelt condolences. Huge loss. Rest in peace.... 😔 #sushmaswaraj — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 6, 2019

"Here in the West Indies and just heard the terrible news of passing away of #SushmaSwarajji. Condolences to her family, gone too soon," said former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif who is currently in West Indies officiating as one of the commentators.

Here in the West Indies and just heard the terrible news of passing away of #SushmaSwaraj ji. Condolences to her family, gone too soon 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/Mp2zRP6GBa — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 6, 2019

Sushma Swaraj's last rites will be performed at the Lodhi crematorium at 3 pm today.

