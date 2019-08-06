Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar wish Dale Steyn a happy retirement from Test cricket

Image Source : BCCI Virat Kohli wishes Dale Steyn a happy retirement: 'A true champion of the game'

India and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli on Monday wished South Africa and former RCB pacer Dale Steyn a happy retirement on Twitter after the Proteas announced his retirement from Test cricket on Monday.

Kohli took to Twitter to congratulate Steyn.

"A true champion of the game. Happy retirement to the pace machine @DaleSteyn62," Kohli tweeted.

A true champion of the game.

Former India captain and legend Sachin Tendulkar also wished the pacer via Twitter.

"Wishing you all the very best for the future @DaleSteyn62. You always challenged batsmen to bring their A-game to the ground. It’s been a joy to watch you bowl and play against you," Tendulkar tweeted.

Wishing you all the very best for the future @DaleSteyn62. You always challenged batsmen to bring their A-game to the ground.

The rivalry between Kohli and Steyn and has been one to be cherished but thanks to the IPL, they have gone on to become good friends.

Steyn was also associated with the Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB in the IPL, playing for the franchise first from 2008 to 2010, and then in 2019. In all these instances, Kohli was the captain of the team.

Earlier on Monday, the South African pacer announced his retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect and said he will focus on limited-overs cricket.

Steyn finishes the Test format with 439 wickets from 93 Test matches at an average of 22.95. The 36-year-old is the leading wicket-taker for South Africa in the Test format, as he went past Shaun Pollock in December last year.

Congratulatory messages poured in from all quarters, including the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

"After 93 Tests and 439 Test wickets, the Proteas speedster today bids adieu to Test cricket. We enjoyed the contest in whites with you. Go well, #DaleSteyn," BCCI tweeted.

After 93 Tests and 439 Test wickets, the Proteas speedster today bids adieu to Test cricket. We enjoyed the contest in whites with you.



Through Cricket South Africa's (CSA) Twitter handle, Steyn said, "It's terrible to consider never playing another Test again but what's more terrifying is the thought of never playing again at all. So I will be focusing on ODIs and T20s for the rest of my career to maximise my full potential and ensure my longevity in this sport."

Steyn had missed the recently concluded ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in England due to a shoulder injury. He was named in the team's squad for the tournament but was later ruled out.

He represented RCB in this year's IPL season but after playing just two matches, he was ruled out from the tournament after sustaining an injury.

(With inputs from ANI)