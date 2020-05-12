Image Source : TWITTER: @IMVKOHLI Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar post inspiring messages on International Nurse Day

Team India skipper Virat Kohli post an inspiring message on social media on the occasion of International Nurse Day. Kohli, who is very vocal about his views on social media, praised the nurses for their selfless work in the challenging times of coronavirus pandemic across the globe.

Kohli took to Twitter and wrote: "Thank you for your selfless service, dedication, compassion and kindness during such challenging times and otherwise. Smiling face with smiling eyes Let us all join together to celebrate #InternationalNursesDay."

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar also hailed the work by the nurses and called them the silent guardians in the crisis of the time.

"It’s a day to celebrate & thank all the Nurses across the world who’ve been providing care & attention to those unwell & in need. They're the silent guardians who make invaluable contributions to the health & safety of people while risking their own lives.#InternationalNursesDay," Sachin wrote on his Twitter account.

With all cricketing activities on hold, both Sachin and Kohli are spending time with their respective families in the lockdown.

Recently, Former South Africa skipper AB de Villiers said that Sachin Tendulkar is a great example for everyone including him and Indian captain Virat Kohli.

During an Instagram Live Session, Pommie Mbangwa asked De Villiers to choose between Tendulkar and Kohli as a better batsman. To which the former Proteas player said Tendulkar is a role model for both of them and has a set benchmark for everyone else.

"Sachin for both (him and Kohli) of us is like a role model. The way he stood out back in the day in his era and the things he achieved and with the grace he did all of that, it's a great example for everyone, De Villiers said.

However, De Villiers claimed Kohli is the best batsman when it comes to chasing a target and he even topples Tendulkar in that aspect.

"I think Virat will also say that he's (Tendulkar) the main guy, he's the dude. He set the standards for guys like us to follow. Personally for me, specially in a chase I'd say Virat is the best I've ever seen in my life. There's no-one that beats him when it comes to... the opposition scores 330 and you've got to go chase it down.

