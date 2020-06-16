Gautam Gambhir reveals what makes Virat Kohli better than Rohit Sharma and AB de Villiers in limited overs

Image Source : BCCI.TV Gambhir reveals what makes Virat Kohli better than Rohit Sharma and AB de Villiers in limited overs

Virat Kohli is often considered as the greatest batsman of the limited-overs format in the modern era, former Indian batsman Gautam Gambhir put a weight on the claim. Kohli, who is ICC no.1 ranked batsman in ODI cricket, has slammed 43 tons in the limited-overs cricket which is second-most by any.

Many other players have performed simultaneously well but no one has reached Kohli's stature in modern-day cricket. Players like Rohit Sharma, AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle are some other players who have performed exceedingly well in white-ball cricket in current time.

Gambhir pointed out a big reason which proved why Kohli is a better limited-overs batsman than Rohit, De Villiers and Gayle.

“That’s why he’s (Virat Kohli) different from the rest. You look at Rohit Sharma. He does not have the quality which Virat Kohli has, of rotating the strike. Rohit Sharma has those big shots, but that’s why Virat is more consistent than Rohit,” said Gambhir told Star Sports.

Gambhir further said that De Villiers doesn't have the ability to rotate the strike-off each ball against spinners

“Chris Gayle doesn’t have that ability to rotate the strike, AB de Villiers doesn’t have the ability to rotate strike off each delivery against spin-bowling, Virat Kohli has that, and that’s why he averages over 50,” said Gambhir.

The veteran India player feels that if you play fewer dot ball then you can easily reduce some pressure.

“People do not give a lot of importance to dot balls. If you play fewer dot balls, you can reduce a lot of pressure. The easiest thing to do in cricket is a six or a four. Because ultimately, you are playing that high-risk shot. If it comes off, everyone loves it. If it doesn’t come off, you’ll probably be back in the pavilion. But there are very few cricketers in world cricket who can rotate the strike off every bowl. That’s what Virat Kohli does really well,” Gambhir said.

