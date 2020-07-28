Image Source : INSTAGRAM: @VIRAT.KOHLI Used to finish a pack of 40 toffees in 4-5 days: Virat Kohli reveals his diet before fitness transformation

Virat Kohli has brought the fitness revolution in the Indian cricket team as the skipper raised the bar for others to follow. Kohli is counted amongst the fittest sportspersons around the world but the thing was not the same when he started playing.

Kohli's transformation is known to almost everyone but not everybody has a clue about how he used to eat before that.

In a conversation with Mayank Agarwal at his chat show of Open Nets with Mayank on BCCI.tv, Kohli revealed he wanted to change everything about himself after IPL 2012 as he felt he was far behind others in terms of fitness level

"2012 IPL I came back home and saw myself, was disgusted. I just wanted to change everything about myself. I also saw how the dynamics of cricket around the world were changing rapidly and how I felt we were far behind in intensity levels as other teams. They were moving far ahead of us in terms of fitness levels," Kohli told Mayank Agarwal.

"That really bothered me and it had to start at an individual level first and that realisation came to me after that IPL season in 2012 when I was eating anything that was kept in front of me.

Kohli said he used to finish a pack of 40 toffees with 4-5 days time. "ITC Gardenia were we used to stay, they would have a packet of eclairs toffees in the mini-bar and they would refill it every time. I would finish a pack in 4-5 days time, and that was a pack of 40 toffees," he said.

"That was my diet at that time, I was eating like a mad person because that phase happened where I got all the success and everything was going well and I went into the IPL thinking that I'm going to dominate.

The current RCB captain said that the 2012 edition didn't turn out well for him which made him realise that he needs to change himself.

"But that didn't turn out well and things didn't process that way. Things happened, I did not appreciate and respect it then... I was thrown back down then I went back home, realised that I need to change everything from the way I'm thinking and preparing.

"Changed it from next day onwards when I came back home. From then on my whole outlook towards how I want to prepare completely changed," Kohli said on Agarwal's show, Opening With Mayank.

