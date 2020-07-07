Image Source : INSTAGRAM: @CHETRI_SUNIL11 'Difficult, skip': Virat Kohli reacts to Sunil Chhetri's impressive swiss-ball challenge

In the past few years, fitness becomes the most important parameters to succeed in every sport. The fitness culture in the Indian sports fraternity has also been at it's peek currently and captains of different sports team Virat Kohli (cricket), Sunil Chhetri (football) and Manpreet Singh (hockey) have raised the bar for others.

Kohli has been the most influential fitness promoter in India in the past few years due to his massive fan following compared to any other sportspersons in the country.

The Indian cricket team captain regularly post videos doing liftings and fitness exercises on his social media accounts.

On Monday, India football team captain and Kohli's good friend Sunil Chhetri threw a challenge to the cricket team's skipper.

"Champ @virat.kohli, saw you throw a challenge on this space the other day, so I’m getting in on the act too. Give us your best shot with this one. I’m assuming there won’t be any clapping involved! PS: This is a little bit tougher than it seems," Chhetri wrote.

Kohli didn't take much time and replied: "Seems difficult skip. 2 swiss ball kahan se laoon magar."

To which Chhetri said, "Till then I will work on the clap push ups and snatch."

He referred to the instance when Kohli attempted Hardik Pandya's fly push-ups and nailed it with total ease on Thursday. Kohli posted a video on Instagram nailing the push-ups and he also added a clap to it.

Kohli who himself is a fitness freak was impressed with Hardik's push-up when he posted the video on his Instagram profile. Kohli posted the video on his social media profile and wrote: "Hey H @hardikpandya93 loved your fly push ups. Here's adding a little clap to it."

On Friday too, Kohli shared the video of him doing his favourite exercise.

Taking to Twitter, Kohli shared a video of performing deadlifts and captioned it, "If I had to make a choice of one exercise to do everyday, this would be it. Love the power snatch."

