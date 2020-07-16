Image Source : TWITTER: @RAVISHASTRIOFC Our very own Mr. Benjamin Button: Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri lead birthday wishes for fielding coach R Sridhar

Team India captain Virat Kohli wished fielding coach R. Sridhar on his 50th birthday on Twitter. Sridhar has played an important role in India becoming one of the top fielding sides in the world and national team stars took to social media to wish him on his special day.

Kohli wrote on his Twitter handle: "Many happy returns of the day @coach_rsridhar. God bless and have a good day ahead."

Head coach Ravi Shastri also wished Sridhar by posting a photo with him and bowling coach Bharat Arun on his Instagram account with a witty caption: "Happy Birthday Sri. Our very own Mr. Benjamin Button. Have a good one @coach_rsridhar."

Wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant also shared a photograph in which he is sitting with Sridhar, opener Shikhar Dhawan and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and his tweet read: "Happy Birthday Sree Bhai. @coach_rsridhar thank you for the guidance. May you have a wonderful day.

Batsman K.L. Rahul's tweet read: "A well made half ton. Happy 50th @coach_rsridhar. Wishing you good health and happiness. Cheers."

Earlier, Sridhar, who has been an integral part of the Indian cricket set-up since 2014, spoke to PTI on how the Virat Kohlis, Rohit Sharmas and Jasprit Bumrahs will be training to get ready for the rigours of international cricket when the ball starts rolling again amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I think if you have a camp for 4-6 weeks, we can bring them to peak match readiness...fast bowler needs around 6 weeks, batsmen might take a bit less time," Sridhar said.

"Once we get a date (on start of national camp) from the BCCI and approved by the government of India, we can start working backwards (starting from scratch). The challenge is to proceed in right phases as players can get excited when they play after 14 or 15 weeks.

"It's pertinent that we move in right manner forward. Don't want to look too much ahead," he explained.

