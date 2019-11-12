Tuesday, November 12, 2019
     
Virat Kohli plays 'gully cricket' with kids ahead of first Test against Bangladesh | WATCH

The video and photo of the shoot, which went viral, showed Kohli wearing a checked shirt and jeans and having fun with the children.

Indore Updated on: November 12, 2019 19:08 IST
Virat Kohli plays 'gully cricket' with kids ahead of first Test against Bangladesh | WATCH
Virat Kohli plays 'gully cricket' with kids ahead of first Test against Bangladesh | WATCH

Indian captain Virat Kohli played 'gully (street) cricket' with children during a shoot in the Bicholi Mardana area here.

Kohli, who was rested for the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh which India won 2-1, will lead the side for the two-match Test series beginning here on Thursday against the visitors.

The second match of the series will be played in Kolkata from November 22, and it will the first Day and Night Test in which India will be a part.

Both Indian and Bangladeshi squads practiced at the Holkar stadium here ahead of the test match.

Fans had gathered at the venue in large numbers to catch a glimpse of their favourite cricketers.

