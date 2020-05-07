Virat Kohli pays condolences to families affected in Visakhapatnam gas leak tragedy

Image Source : PTI Indian captain Virat Kohli offered his condolences to families who lost their loved ones in the Visakhapatnam gas leak incident.

Indian captain Virat Kohli on Thursday offered his condolences to families affected in the Visakhapatnam gas leak incident. A major leak from a chemical plant of LG Polymers in the wee hours impacted villages within a five-km radius, leaving eight people dead and scores of citizens complaining of breathlessness, nausea and other problems.

Virat took to Twitter to pay his condolences. "My condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the #VizagGasLeak. Praying for everyone affected and recovering in the hospital," wrote the Indian captain.

India's opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan also paid his condolences and prayed for the well-being of the state. "Shocked to hear about the #VizagGasLeak, I feel bad for all who lost their life. My heartfelt condolences to their family and loved ones. Let's all pray for the well-being in Visakhapatnam," he wrote.

IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings wrote, "What to do when staying home isn't safe either? Heartbreaking news from the City of Destiny. All our thoughts with the lost souls and prayers with the families affected. #VizagGasLeak."

Exposure to styrene (the chemical leaked in the incident), also known as ethenylbenzene, vinylbenzene can affect the central nervous system (CNS), causing headache, fatigue, weakness, and depression.

