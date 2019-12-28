Virat Kohli off holidaying with wife Anushka Sharma, see pics

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Virat Kohli with wife Anushka Sharma

After wrapping up a record-breaking decade for himself and for India in world cricket, Indian skipper Virat Kohli is off holidaying with wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma. Kohli shared pictures of the couple on his social media accounts on Saturday evening.

Kohli and Anushka are seen posing for the picture in front of a snow-covered mountain. The 31-year-old, however, did not reveal the location.

Kohli and Anushka, who had celebrated their second anniversary earlier in December, had visited Bhutan on the occasion of Kohli's 31st Birthday.

Meanwhile, Kohli ended the year and the decade on a record-breaking note. Having amassed 20,960 runs across formats between 2010 and 2019 at an average of 57.58 with 69 centuries and 98 fifties, Kohli is not just the leading run-scorer in this decade with South Africa's Hashim Amla standing a distant second with 15,185 runs in 286 matches, he also stands 1726 runs clear of all-time second-placed Ricky Ponting (18962 runs in 363 matches between 2000 and 2009).

The 31-year-old registered 11125 runs in 227 ODI matches between 2010 and 2019, at an average of 60.79 with 42 centuries and 52 half-centuries - the best figures ever by a player considering any decade. In Tests, he scored 7,202 runs in 84 matches this decade and is the second-highest run-getter in Tests in this decade after England's Alastair Cook (8,818 runs in 111 matches). In T20Is, Kohli managed 2633 runs in 75 matches and finished the decade as the highest run-scorer in the format.