Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli not in same league as Sachin Tendulkar, claims Abdul Razzak

Former Pakistan allrounder Abdul Razzak is famous for his controversial statements on Indian players in the past. And his latest victim is Indian skipper Virat Kohli. Razzak, who has played a lot of cricket against batting great Sachin Tendulkar, feels Kohli is not in the same league as the Master Blaster.

Razzak claimed that there are no longer world-class players in modern-day cricket as compared to players of his time.

"If you speak to players from 1992 to 2007, they will tell you what cricket was. There were world-class players at that time. Now there are no longer world-class players. There is no depth in bowling, batting or fielding. It is all basic now,” Razzak said.

“Like if Virat Kohli scores, so he scores. Yeah, he is a good player for them and is performing consistently, but you cannot place him in the same category as Sachin Tendulkar. He belongs to a completely different category,” Razzaq added.

Razzak also fired shots at India's top paceman Jasprit Bumrah and said he would have easily dominated him at his time. He further compared the ICC No.1 ranked ODI bowler to the fast bowling legends like Glenn McGrath, Wasim Akram and Shoaib Akhtar.

“I have played world-class bowlers all across the world. I have no issues in facing Jasprit Bumrah. The pressure will be on him if I am in front of him. Because when you have faced bowlers like Glenn McGrath, Wasim Akram or Shoaib Akhtar, you gain confidence. Bumrah is a ‘baby bowler’ for me. I can easily dominate him. Even he knows that this player has faced all these great bowlers in his time,” Razzaq said.