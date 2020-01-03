Virat Kohli flaunts new hairstyle ahead of T20I series against Sri Lanka

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIRAT KOHLI Indian captain Virat Kohli flaunted a new hairstyle ahead of the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka.

Indian captain Virat Kohli flaunted a new hairstyle as the side gears up for return to action on the cricket field. The 31-year-old took to Instagram to show-off his new haircut. Virat posted a series of stories with celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim. The hairstylist also posted a picture with Kohli, writing "New Year ... New Cut...The KING @virat.kohli."

Virat Kohli returned to India earlier this week after spending his vacations in Switzerland along with wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma.

Here are some of the pictures:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Virat Kohli's new hairstyle.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Virat Kohli's new hairstyle.

Team India will return to action on Sunday when the side takes on Sri Lanka in the first of the three-match T20I series in Guwahati. The side will aim to continue on their dominant home run, which saw Virat Kohli's men winning the limited-overs series victories against Bangladesh and West Indies.

The Indian captain ended the last decade as the highest run-scorer in international cricket, becoming the only player to cross the 20,000-run mark across all the three formats. He will be leading the team in the series against Sri Lanka, while vice-captain Rohit Sharma has been given rest.

India will take on Australia in three ODIs after the Sri Lanka series, following which the 'Men in Blue' will embark on a tour to New Zealand, where they're scheduled to play five T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests.