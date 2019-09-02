Virat Kohli named in Delhi's 50-member probable squad for Vijay Hazare Trophy

Image Source : AP Indian captain Virat Kohli, as well as senior team players Ishant Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant have been named in Delhi's 50-member probable squad for Vijay Hazare Trophy.

"Some big names in the list as senior selection committee name probables for Vijay Hazare Trophy. All available players are requested to report 8 am tomorrow to Head Coach KP Bhaskar at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground," Delhi District Cricket Association tweeted on Monday.

The squad also includes Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Navdeep Saini and Ishant Sharma.

Delhi finished runners-up in the previous edition of the Vijay Hazare trophy, as they were defeated by Shreyas Iyer-led Mumbai side.

Earlier, the DDCA announced their decision to rename the Feroz Shah Kotla as Arun Jaitley Stadium in the memory of the former president of the state board, who passed away on August 24. The board also announced to name a stand on Virat Kohli.