Virat Kohli makes a Kabaddi team with Indian cricketers, picks MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja

Image Source : HOTSTAR Indian captain Virat Kohli made an appearance in the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 last night for the opening of the Mumbai leg of the event.

Virat Kohli attended the first day of the Mumbai leg of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2019. The Indian captain sang the national anthem to mark the commencement of the leg, and also talked in detail about the evolution of the sport with broadcasters Star Sports.

During the conversation, he was also asked to name a team of cricketers who can play Kabaddi. Virat Kohli named MS Dhoni’s name without any hesitation. The Indian captain, in a different segment of the event, said that Kabaddi requires significant muscle and leg power, and Dhoni is the best in the cricket team when it comes to that.

Kohli also named Rishabh Pant.

“It requires a lot of strength and athleticism. So I would say, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja and Umesh Yadav,” Virat Kohli said.

“Umesh is really strong. Rishabh Pant as well. I would say Bumrah because he can really work on a toe-touch. One more... I am not even going to include myself because these guys are stronger and more athletic. The last one would be KL Rahul. That's my seven.”

On asked if the Indian team has a similar duo to him and MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli said that he finds Rahul Chaudhari and Ajay Thakur as the Kabaddi equivalent.

“Rahul Chaudhari and Ajay Thakur. They have a great camaraderie. So I think those two would be a direct copy of me and Mahi [Dhoni],

I have always been impressed with Rahul Chaudhari the most. I think he's got the personality and the game and the belief to be a top player. He has shown consistency over the years. Rahul is my favourite.”