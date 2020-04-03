'I knew I had no chance of making runs': Virat Kohli reveals lowest moment of his career

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Indian captain Virat Kohli, in a conversation with Kevin Pietersen, talked about the lowest moment of his career and also revealed the reason behind his failure.

With cricket coming to a standstill due to the coronavirus outbreak, the players are taking it to social media to interact with fans and teammates. During one such interaction, Indian captain Virat Kohli chatted with former England batsman Kevin Pietersen in a live session on Instagram.

The duo talked about the various moments and achievements in each other's careers. In the interaction, Virat also touched upon the lowest moment of his career so far.

The Indian captain had a torrid time during his maiden tour to England in 2014, and during his conversation with Pietersen, he called the tour his 'lowest moment', while also revealing the reason behind his failure.

"You've made it in the game. You're the best playing the game. Your numbers are fantastic. At the start, in the middle, even now in your career, what's the lowest you've been in your career?" Pietersen asked Virat.

The Indian captain replied, "I think the lowest point in my career was England tour in 2014. That's one phase where I felt like -- you know, as a batsman, when you know you're going to get out when you wake up - that was the time I felt like that."

"It was like I knew I have no chance of making runs. Still, to get out of bed and getting dressed for the game, to go through knowing you'll fail, it was something which ate me up and demolished me completely.

"I promised myself that I'll never going to allow to feel myself again."

The 31-year-old batsman, who returned stronger for his second England tour in 2018 where he ended as the highest run-getter in the Test series, revealed the reason behind his failure.

"To all the youngsters listening -- I was too focussed on doing well from a personal point of view. I wanted to get runs - I could never think of what the team wanted me to do in a particluar situation," the Indian captain said.

"I was too engulfted with the England tour - in my mind, I'm going to be established (in Test cricket if I perform well). (In reality) It was not important at all and it just ate me up.

"I kept going into a downward spiral and I could never get out of it."