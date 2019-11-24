Image Source : BCCI Virat Kohli doffs his hat to Kolkata crowd after Day-Night Test success

Team India captain Virat Kohli hailed the crowd at Eden Gardens after the turnout over the three days in the Day-Night Test against Bangladesh in Kolkata. The crowd at the City of Joy made it a special occasion and the Indian captain appreciated it to the fullest.

Eden Gardens was consistently filled with over 40,000 people over the first two days and the last day as well, even with India just 4 wickets away from a victory, people showed up to support their team and Kohli thanked the crowd for the support.

"Amazing, the numbers have only gotten better. We didn't think so many people will turn up today as we know the game will end earlier. This crowd sets the right kind of example. To reiterate the point of Test centres, this is a great example," Kohli said.

Earlier, Team India coach Ravi Shastri also thanked the crowd for their participation in the Pink Ball Test and make it a special occasion as the bowlers were fired up because of the crowd.

"Individuals are not going to win it, it's going a team effort and they think in that fashion... and when you have a crowd like this, they don't need motivation. They (crowd) were behind them all the time and the bowlers were charged up in this game more than in many games I have seen," Shastri said.

The Indian captain also lauded the pacers, who have been sensational in the series. In the second Test, the pacers picked up 19 wickets amongst themselves out of 20 as India won the game by an innings and 46 runs to whitewash Bangladesh 2-0.

"The way these guys are bowling they can pick wickets anywhere. Even the spinners, it's about believing they can pick wickets overseas. We're in the right frame of mind to capitalise on the opportunities and we're enjoying it," Kohli said.

"I was thinking if they want to announce me as the Man of the Match, it has to go to either Umesh or Ishant. Nine wickets in a Test in India," Kohli added.