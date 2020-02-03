Virat Kohli, KL Rahul shine on Instagram after leading India to historic whitewash over New Zealand

Image Source : @VIRAT.KOHLI/INSTAGRAM Virat Kohli, KL Rahul shine on Instagram after leading India to historic whitewash against New Zealand

On Sunday, Team India put the final nail in the coffin in the five-match T20I series against New Zealand and became the first team to win a bilateral series 5-0. In the fifth T20I at Bay Oval, India beat New Zealand by 7 runs in another nail-biting thriller to continue their dominance. Day after the historic win KL Rahul shared a photo on his Instagram account with skipper Virat Kohli. Meanwhile, Kohli also reposted the same photo a few minutes later.

Rahul was leading the Indian team in the final T20I on Sunday as stand-in India skipper Rohit Sharma did not take the field after injuring his calf while batting in the fifth T20 against New Zealand. Regular skipper Kohli was rested for the match to make place for both Rohit and Samson in the playing XI.

After the game on Sunday, Rahul also claimed that there is no senior-junior in the Indian dressing room as the team's common goal is to win the match.

"Playing with each other we are enjoying a lot for the last 2-3 years and we help each other out. There is no senior-junior in the dressing room, we have a common goal and that is to win together for the country and the team," said Rahul at the post-match press conference.

Meanwhile, Kohli wanted every player in the team to be the best versions of themselves and to give 120 per cent every time.

"We need everyone to be the best versions of themselves. It is all about laying the vision in front of the boys, the way you think, prepare. The guys are taking notice of it and they realise that the team needs 120 per cent from them every time," Kohli said.

India will next square-up against New Zealand in three-match ODI series starting from February 5.