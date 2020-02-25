Tuesday, February 25, 2020
     
  5. Virat Kohli, KL Rahul among 6 Indians named in Asia XI for T20I series against World XI

Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Shami were the five Indians named in the Asia XI squad to take on World XI in the two-match T20I series.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: February 25, 2020 15:04 IST
KL Rahul and Virat Kohli
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

KL Rahul and Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Shami were the five Indians named in the Asia XI squad to take on World XI in the two-match T20I series. However, Kohli and Rahul are only available for one game with Kohli's participation yet to be confirmed.

Apart from the five Indians, the other players in the Asia XI side named by the Bangladesh Cricket Board are: Tamim Iqbal (Bangladesh), Liton Das (Bangladesh), Mushfiqur Rahim (Bangladesh), Thisara Perera (Sri Lanka), Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh), Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Sandeep Lamichhane (Nepal) and Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Afghanistan). 

The two T20Is will be played on March 18 and March 21 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

More to follow...

