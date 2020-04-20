Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli is the best player to come out of India: David Lloyd

Former England cricketer David Lloyd revealed the best Indian player according to him. Lloyd, who is now a commentator said that Indian skipper Virat Kohli is the best player to come out for India.

Lloyd feels that Kohli is fearless and always put his team first.

“I’d definitely pay to watch England play as a team. Ben Stokes is box office. But I’d go for Virat Kohli. I reckon he is the best player to come out of India. He is fearless and, crucially, I think he always puts his team first. He has to win — for the team,” Lloyd was as quoted by Sportsmail.

Recently, former England skipper Nasser Hussain also picked Kohli in his elite list of four cricketers from past and present whom he would pay to watch.

"Virat Kohli in a 50-over run chase. He just seems to chase down any score every time," the former cricketer said. Hussain's other three picks were Saeed Anwar, Brian Lara and David Gower.

Former Pakistan legend Zaheer Abbas also claimed that Kohli's consistency in all three formats makes him the best in the business.

"But as I said, a batsman needs to perform in all formats and in that sense, Kohli is more consistent in the other versions as well," Abbas told The Telegraph.

“Just look at what Kohli has achieved over the years… Also, he is not a machine. Even a machine sometimes mal-functions.

“At this moment, there aren’t many who can parallel Kohli,” Abbas said.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage