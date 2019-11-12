Virat Kohli Is Back: Indian skipper sweats it out in nets ahead of Indore Test

Image Source : PTI Virat Kohli Is Back: Indian skipper spends quality time in nets ahead of Indore Test

Skipper Virat Kohli returned to Team India's net session with a bang and BCCI posted a short video of him knocking the ball with absolute ease. Kohli, who was rested for the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, will lead the Indian team in the upcoming Test series against the Bangla Tigers. Recently, Kohli went for a short vacation in Bhutan with wife Anushka Sharma on his birthday.

On Tuesday, Kohli was spotted knocking the ball and the sound of the middle of his bat was so pleasing for every cricket fan's ears. The interesting thing about the net session was that Kohli also played with pink-ball cricket to get ready for the historic Day-Night Test at Eden Gardens on November 22.

BCCI took to Twitter and wrote: "HE IS BACK - Captain @imVkohli spends quality time at the nets ahead of the 1st Test in Indore #TeamIndia #INDvBAN"

HE IS BACK - Captain @imVkohli spends quality time at the nets ahead of the 1st Test in Indore 👌🔥💥 #TeamIndia #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/5Y2BakwRfj — BCCI (@BCCI) November 12, 2019

Meanwhile, Kohli also posted a couple of photos on his Twitter account after spending time with teammates in the training.

Kohli wrote: "Training done Great to be back with the boys."

Training done ✔️ Great to be back with the boys 👍 pic.twitter.com/Wq9J6nHMez — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 12, 2019

Once Kohli was done and went into the main nets, the other top-order batsmen including Cheteshwar Pujara mixed and matched, facing red and pink ball simultaneously.

Young reserve opener Shubman Gill seemed to have taken a hit when one of the deliveries bounced extra but it was not serious.