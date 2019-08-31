Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli is a tremendous captain and he is getting better and better: Sourav Ganguly

Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly heaped praises on current leader Virat Kohli after the later comes close to become India's most successful Test captain.

Kohli is on the verge of becoming country's most successful Test captain with 28 wins if India wins the ongoing second Test against the West Indies in Kingston.

The 30-year-old has faced some criticism in the past over his team-selection policy and some on-field decisions but Ganguly thinks that Kohli is getting better and better.

"Virat is a tremendous captain and he is getting better and better. He was criticised when he wasn't doing well for RCB in the IPL and even then I had said that I believe he is a good captain. I think he has progressed well," Sourav Ganguly told PTI.

Meanwhile, Ganguly also talked about the feature of Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his exclusion from the T20I series against South Africa.

"If Virat and team management expects Dhoni to comeback and play, he will play, if they feel like moving forward, they would move forward. Of course, the selectors will also play an important role," Ganguly opined.

The West Indies team has been on a steady decline in the past few decades.

While Ganguly doesn't want to compare Caribbean outfits from the past, he is a bit taken aback by their lack of positive intent.

"But I am surprised with the way West Indies play Test cricket. They enjoyed winning tosses and putting opposition in and batting on 4th day when they have no chance," Ganguly concluded.