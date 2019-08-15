Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli heaps praise on 'game-changer' Shreyas Iyer after series win over Windies

Shreyas Iyer continued the good work in the third ODI as India beat West Indies by 6 wickets to win the three-match series 2-0 on Wednesday.

Iyer struck a counter-attacking 65 off 41 balls, playing a perfect foil to a controlled Virat Kohli, who in the end guided the team over the line in their chase of 255 with yet another century.

But, according to the captain, it was Iyer, who changed the game and has now definitely staked his claim for a place in the side on a regular basis.

"The way he (Shreyas Iyer) batted out there, he took a lot of pressure off me. His knock was the game-changer. We want to have people take responsibility at different batting positions."

"But he certainly presented a strong case for himself. He completely played in full control and was putting pressure on the bowlers. Really good tempo, good really character," he added.

Kohli, who was hurt on the hand, also provided an update annd ruled out any injury scare.

"Thankfully, it's not a fracture (about his injury), just a split on the nail in the front. I think I should be fine for the first Test," Kohli said.

The 30-year-old also stressed on the fact that the boys are feeling confident and find their rhythm in red-ball cricket, which follows next.

"We are feeling very confident. We've got a practice game which will allow the players to get into the Test rhythm. We're looking forward to two good Test matches," Kohli said.

The two-match Test series, which marks the beginning of the Test Championship, starts on August 22 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound in Antigua and the second Test will be played at Sabina Park, Kingston in Jamaica from August 30.

India will also play a three-day practice game in Antigua from August 17.