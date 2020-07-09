Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli has set a bar of fitness for players worldwide, think it's hard to beat: Waqar Younis

Team India captain Virat Kohli is often considered as one of the greatest batsmen to ever play the game of cricket. The right-handed batsman fitness transformation is also hailed by many in the world. Kohli brought the fitness revolution in Indian cricket after becoming the captain.

Former Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis heaped praise on Kohli and said he has set the bar when it comes to fitness for players worldwide.

Younis, during an interaction with fans on the Twitter platform @GloFansOfficial, claims that Kohli brought the difference in the game with his fitness.

“Virat Kohli has evolved the game and all the formats of the modern-day cricket including T20 Cricket, one day suits him a lot and he is brilliant at test matches. But the biggest difference he brought to cricket that is followed and watched worldwide is his fitness,” Younis said while responding to a fan’s question," Younis said. (Also Read | Brad Hogg backs Virat Kohli to break Sachin Tendulkar's record of 100 international centuries)

The legendary Pakistan pacer believes Kohli always wants to prove that he is the best and a fighter.

“He has set a bar of fitness worldwide, for players, I think it is hard to beat. I think for that reason also, you like everything about Virat Kohli. He is fit, he is always in your face, he wants to prove you that he is the best, he is a fighter, so that is why, we all like him,” Younis added.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has been making the most of the lockdown period to increase his fitness and stay match ready even as cricket remains suspended in India since March owing to the coronavirus pandemic. (Also Read | Bowlers hope to get Virat Kohli in a switched off mood and take advantage: Josh Hazlewood)

Kohli has been posting his workout videos on his social media platforms from his residence. Kohli has been the most influential fitness promoter in India in the past few years due to his massive fan following compared to any other sportspersons in the country.

