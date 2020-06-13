Virat Kohli has opportunity to become the greatest after Donald Bradman: Kumar Sangakkara

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli

Former Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara made a massive claim on Saturday wherein he reckoned that Indian skipper Virat Kohli has the opportunity to match the greatness of the greatest ever who embraced the sport, Sir Donald Bradman.

Sangakkara, who is presently serving as the president of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), praised Kohli's fitness and impressive commitment and dedication towards the game.

"Virat is phenomenally fit. I know, and I have seen and heard of his amazing commitment and dedication to being the best that he can be, both on and off the field—physically, mentally and skillwise," on The RK Show.

"He has the opportunity to become maybe the greatest after the Don," he added.

Well, in terms of numbers, Kohli has surpassed Bradman's Test tally of 6996 runs with his own aggregate of 7240 runs which puts him atop in the list of most runs in the format among active cricketers.

Meanwhile, in ODIs, Kohli is the sixth-highest run-getter in the all-time list with his tally of 11867 runs laced with 43 centuries which places him only six behind Sachin Tendulkar's 49 hundreds. And in the T20I format, he is the highest run-getter in the world with 2794 runs. He is also the only cricketer to have an average over 50 across formats.

Recently, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, in conversation with Star Sports' Cricket Connected, said the has been fortunate enough to have played against Kohli.

"Not only is he gifted with his ability and his natural ability, but you're marrying that up with this constant drive and hunger to improve and just be better day in and day out," he said.

"It has been great to meet at a young age and follow his progress and journey."

