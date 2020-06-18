Image Source : INSTAGRAM: @VIRAT.KOHLI Virat Kohli grabs a book for company; AB de Villiers has the perfect response

Team India captain Virat Kohli is enjoying quality time at home with no cricketing activities due to coronavirus outbreak. During the break, Kohli has been very active on social media platforms, where he post stuff regularly related to his life.

Kohli on Thursday posted a photo of himself where he is seen reading a book and enjoying his first Mumbai's monsoon.

"Great weather in Mumbai. Sitting out enjoying the beginning of my first proper experience of Mumbai monsoon. Couldn't be a better time to start reading something," Kohli wrote in the caption.

Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate and good friend AB de Villiers dropped a comment on the post and called him "sophisticated".

De Villiers shares a great camaraderie with RCB players and his friendship with Virat Kohli is not hidden from anyone. They both respect and appreciate each other a lot. (Also Read | Gambhir reveals what makes Virat Kohli better than Rohit Sharma and AB de Villiers in limited overs)

Earlier, Kohli and De Villiers announce the auction of their memorabilia from the match against Gujarat Lions in the 2016 season of the Indian Premier League. The duo decided to auction the key items from the match where both scored a century each to steer the side to tournament's second-highest team-total ever.

On May 14 in 2016, de Villiers smashed an unbeaten 52-ball 129 while Kohli slammed 109 off just 55 deliveries to guide RCB to a 144-run win over Gujarat Lions. RCB had posted 248/4. (Also Read | Virat Kohli can become the greatest after Donald Bradman: Kumar Sangakkara)

Recently, Kohli found a place in the top-10 list of highest-earning athletes on popular social media platform Instagram.

The figures, which were collated by Attain during the lockdown period of March 12 to May 14, showed Kohli's name among the most recognised sports personalities around the globe.

Kohli finds himself at the sixth spot in this eye-watering list as he reportedly earned 379,294 pounds through his sponsored posts during the lockdown period. He had shared just three posts during this time and raked in 126,431 pounds per photo that he shared on his handle.

