'Tu toh beemaar lag raha hai!': Virat Kohli recalls his mother's reaction when he started fitness regime

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIRAT.KOHLI In a conversation with Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli revealed how his mother would react during the initial days of practising a strict fitness regime.

Indian captain Virat Kohli took the fitness revolution to a different level throughout his career. His own teammates drew inspiration from the Indian skipper's fitness regime - and it's no surprise that Kohli is one of the fittest cricketers in the world cricket at the moment.

Recently, Kohli made an appearance in Mayank Agarwal's chat show in partnership with BCCI, 'Open Nets With Mayank', where he opened up on his mother's reaction to his strict fitness regime.

Kohli hilariously recalled that during the initial days, his mother would point out that he had started to look weak, as he was losing fat.

"Mom used to tell me that I'm becoming weak. That's a regular thing any mother would say," Virat told Mayank, who is also one of the mainstays of the Indian cricket team -- particularly in the longest format.

"They (Mothers) didn't understand the difference between having concern and having professionalism towards the sport you're playing. For them, if the child is not looking chubby, there's something wrong with him!" the Indian captain funnily said.

Moms be like 😅



Listen in to what @imVkohli's mother thought of him when he started his fitness regime.



More such fun stories on #OpenNetsWithMayank, coming up soon on https://t.co/Z3MPyesSeZ@mayankcricket pic.twitter.com/WSYyBUIBeh — BCCI (@BCCI) July 23, 2020

Kohli further said that his mother would often tell him that he was looking sick and that it was both, funny and annoying.

"So I was always like I'm not sick! I'm doing this because I want to play! It was so difficult to convince her!" said Virat.

"It was funny at times but it was also annoying at times because you are following a regime. I would wake up and my mother would say, "Tu toh beemaar lag raha hai! (you're looking sick!)

"It was so tough when I would see something delicious on my table. But yeah, good times!"

Even now, the Indian captain has maintained strict professionalism when it comes to his fitness regimes. He often posts short videos of him indulging in various physical exercises -- weight training in particular.

With cricket action at a standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic, Kohli is one of the many Indian players who are doing fitness sessions within the confines of their homes. The Indian captain has installed a mini-gym at his home, where he shoots videos from his fitness sessions.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage