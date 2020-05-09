'Apart of 2011 WC final, my favourite match is..': Virat Kohli reveals the match he will always remember

Image Source : AP While the 2011 World Cup final will be the game he would cherish forever, Virat Kohli mentioned another 'favourite' match from his career.

With cricket coming to a standstill due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus across the globe, the players are taking it to social media and television channels to reflect on their career. The cricketers, interacting with fellow teammates and international players, talk about their life in the sport and beyond.

During one such interaction with Star Sports on their show 'Cricket Connected', Indian captain Virat Kohli talked about the favourite match in his career so far. He said that the 2011 World Cup final cannot be peaked but also mentioned another game from 2016.

In the 2011 World Cup final, India defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets as the side, under the leadership of MS Dhoni, ended the country's 28-year wait for the coveted trophy.

"Apart from the 2011 finals, my other favourite match from the atmosphere and importance of the game point of view, would be the 2016 T20 quarter-finals against Australia in Mohali," said Virat.

The match is best known for Virat Kohli's exploits as he almost single-handedly led India to an incredible six-wicket victory. He remained unbeaten on 82 as India won the match with five balls to spare, entering the semifinals of the tournament.

The match took place in Mohali.

Virat Kohli's innings has since achieved a cult status in cricket, and is widely considered as one of the best knocks in the history of T20 World Cup.

Under normal circumstances, Virat Kohli would currently be leading Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, which was widely seen as a preparation ground for the T20 World Cup in October. However, while the IPL is postponed indefinitely due to the pandemic, the global tournament looks unlikely to go as per the schedule as well.

Earlier, Virat also talked about the resumption of cricket, admitting that the 'magical' atmosphere will be missing if the sport is played behind closed doors.

"It's quite a possible situation, it might happen, I honestly don't know how everyone is going to take that because we all are used to playing in front of so many passionate fans," Kohli said.

"Things will still go on, but I doubt that one will feel that magic happening inside because of the atmosphere that was created.

"We will play sports how it is supposed to be played, but those magical moments will be difficult to come by," he added.

