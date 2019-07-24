Virat Kohli breaks into top 10 richest sportspersons on Instagram, Ronaldo tops list

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Virat Kohli

Team India captain Virat Kohli is the only cricketer in the Instagram top-10 sportsperson's rich list and claims the ninth spot in the list. The top three positions are occupied by star footballers and claiming the top spot is Juventus Cristiano Ronaldo, followed by PSG's Neymar and FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi.

According to HopperHQ.com, the Indian cricket captain charges a whopping Rs. 1,35,66,749 for every post. He is the top of the cricketing list as he has 36 million followers on Instagram.

Ronaldo, on the other hand, is one of the most popular faces known globally and with 173 Million followers on Instagram, Ronaldo charges a whopping Rs 6,73,49,082 per Instagram post.

Instagram top-10 ‘Rich List’

Cristiano Ronaldo (Football): $975,000

Neymar (Football): $722,000

Lionel Messi (Football): $648,000

David Beckham (Football): $357,000

LeBron James (Basketball): $272,000

Ronaldinho (Football): $256,000

Gareth Bale (Football): $218,000

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Football): $200,000

Virat Kohli (Cricket): $196,000

Luis Suarez (Football): $184,000