Virat Kohli breaks into top 10 richest sportspersons on Instagram, Ronaldo tops list

Team India captain Virat Kohli is the only cricketer in the Instagram top-10 sportsperson's rich list and claims the ninth spot in the list. The top three positions are occupied by star footballers and claiming the top spot is Juventus Cristiano Ronaldo, followed by PSG's Neymar and FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi.
According to HopperHQ.com, the Indian cricket captain charges a whopping Rs. 1,35,66,749 for every post. He is the top of the cricketing list as he has 36 million followers on Instagram.
Ronaldo, on the other hand, is one of the most popular faces known globally and with 173 Million followers on Instagram, Ronaldo charges a whopping Rs 6,73,49,082 per Instagram post.
Instagram top-10 ‘Rich List’
Cristiano Ronaldo (Football): $975,000
Neymar (Football): $722,000
Lionel Messi (Football): $648,000
David Beckham (Football): $357,000
LeBron James (Basketball): $272,000
Ronaldinho (Football): $256,000
Gareth Bale (Football): $218,000
Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Football): $200,000
Virat Kohli (Cricket): $196,000
Luis Suarez (Football): $184,000