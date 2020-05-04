'Mat kar forward': Virat Kohli joins hands with Bollywood actors to raise awareness on fake forwards

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Indian captain Virat Kohli posted a video on his official social media profile where he can be seen raising awareness on fake social media forwards.

With cricket action coming to a standstill due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus, the players are taking it to social media to talk about the sport and beyond. Indian captain Virat Kohli, too, has been significantly active on social media platforms to interact with other players, as well as raise awareness on coronavirus and other social issues.

On Monday, the Indian skipper pledged support in the fight against fake forwards on social media, saying the nation needs to play together to win this battle.

"All of you support us with such fervour when we play for the nation. But now the nation needs you, me, all of us to play for it. Will you do your bit?" Kohli said in a tweet on his handle with the hashtag #MatKarForward.

The 31-year-old is seen alongside Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurana, Kriti Sanon and Sara Ali Khan, who all raised awareness about the rising menace of fake forwards on social media platforms.

Kohli, India limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma and tennis sensation Sania Mirza were part of #IForIndia, the concert for our times on Sunday where actors, musicians, singers, sportspersons and business leaders entertained from their homes in a bid to raise funds for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kohli also paid tributes to five security personnel who lost their lives in an encounter with terrorists in North Kashmir's Handwara district last week.

"Those who don't forget their duty in any circumstances are true heroes. Their sacrifices must not be forgotten. I bow my head to the army personnel & the policemen who lost their lives at Handwara and sincerely send my condolences to their families and wish them peace. Jai Hind," Kohli said in a tweet on Sunday.

(With inputs from IANS)

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage