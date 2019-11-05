Tuesday, November 05, 2019
     
Virat Kohli Birthday: Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman lead cricket fraternity to wish Indian skipper on turning 31

Virat Kohli is celebrating his 31st birthday on Tuesday and wishes have poured in from all corners.

New Delhi Updated on: November 05, 2019 12:26 IST
Team India skipper Virat Kohli on Tuesday turns 31. Having made his debut in 2008, against Sri Lanka in Dambulla in the ODI format, Kohli has played 82 Tests, 239 ODI matches and 72 T20Is for India so far. And en route managed 11520 runs in the fifty-over format (second-most by an Indian after Sachin Tendulkar) and 43 centuries as well (also second-most after his idol). He also scored 7066 runs in Test cricket and 2450 runs in T20Is (second-most in the world). On his 31st birthday, wishes poured in from the whole of cricket fraternity led by former players Virender Sehwag and VVS Laxman. 

"May the ball always appear as big as this and may your batting always be like a F5 button, refresh everyone who is blessed to see it. Badalon ki tarah chaaye raho, hamesha khush raho @imVkohli  #HappyBirthdayViratKohli," tweeted Sehwag along with a picture with Kohli and Sachin.

"Many more happy returns of the day dear @imVkohli. Wishing you a great year full of happiness and sunshine! May you continue to set new benchmarks and experience ever more love and joy #HappyBirthdayViratKohl," tweeted Laxman. 

Here are some of the other tweets...

 

