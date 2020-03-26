Virat Kohli best batsman across formats, Ravindra Jadeja and Ben Stokes are world's best fielders: Dean Jones

Thursday, March 26, 2020
     
Ranging from topics related to Indian Premier League, PSL, to favoutite Australian cricketer and Virat Kohli vs Steve Smith debate, Jones gave his opinion on all

New Delhi Published on: March 26, 2020 15:31 IST
Former Australian cricketer and coach of Karachi Kings in Pakistan Super League (PSL) Dean Jones on Tuesday had a Question and Answer session on Twitter with his fans. And ranging from topics related to Indian Premier League, PSL, to favoutite Australian cricketer and Virat Kohli vs Steve Smith debate, Jones gave his opinion on all as fans jumped to the opportunity to ask their questions to the veteran cricketer. 

As the world is a lockdown period owing to the rapid increase in coronavirus concerns, athletes and sportspersons are finding various methods to keep themselves busy and the fans engaged. And much like Shreyas Iyer on Wednesday, Jones too took a Q&A session amid the free time. 

Here are the some of the questions and Jones' witty replies to them...

All cricket and sporting activities have been suspended while major events like French Open and the Tokyo Olympics 2020 have been postponed. While French Open, scheduled to begin from May 24 onwards, has been shifted to end of September this year, the organising committee of the Tokyo Olympics postponed the Games until next summer. 

