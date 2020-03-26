Virat Kohli best batsman across formats, Ravindra Jadeja and Ben Stokes are world's best fielders: Dean Jones

Image Source : TWITTER/ BCCI Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli

Former Australian cricketer and coach of Karachi Kings in Pakistan Super League (PSL) Dean Jones on Tuesday had a Question and Answer session on Twitter with his fans. And ranging from topics related to Indian Premier League, PSL, to favoutite Australian cricketer and Virat Kohli vs Steve Smith debate, Jones gave his opinion on all as fans jumped to the opportunity to ask their questions to the veteran cricketer.

As the world is a lockdown period owing to the rapid increase in coronavirus concerns, athletes and sportspersons are finding various methods to keep themselves busy and the fans engaged. And much like Shreyas Iyer on Wednesday, Jones too took a Q&A session amid the free time.

Here are the some of the questions and Jones' witty replies to them...

The best batsman in the world in all formats. https://t.co/WU1WyYn6AU — Dean Jones AM (@ProfDeano) March 25, 2020

Both great players... both players teams will define them. In other words... they need to play ICC WC Finals to define them properly. https://t.co/ebBKogf2dQ — Dean Jones AM (@ProfDeano) March 25, 2020

In my top 6 greatest Indian cricketers. https://t.co/5KrEHYWmw0 — Dean Jones AM (@ProfDeano) March 25, 2020

He is a jet! Love his stroke play.. https://t.co/JEIWsq1iVX — Dean Jones AM (@ProfDeano) March 25, 2020

Either India or Australia. https://t.co/598gWdPEGc — Dean Jones AM (@ProfDeano) March 25, 2020

IPL is the best.... but PSL has the best bowling. https://t.co/GHIjOJ3sAR — Dean Jones AM (@ProfDeano) March 25, 2020

Both exquisite https://t.co/mSpNOgZN4u — Dean Jones AM (@ProfDeano) March 25, 2020

