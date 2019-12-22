Virat Kohli becomes most prolific ODI run-getter in a decade, fourth-best as a captain

Image Source : BCCI.TV Virat Kohli

Two years after making his debut in the format, Virat Kohli entered the decade as a promising prospect in world cricket. Amid questions and lot of eyebrows, he made it to India's World Cup squad for 2011 that lifted the elusive title at home. And slowly, over the course of years, Kohli rose through ranks, became an invincible part of MS Dhoni's limited-overs team, before taking over the mantle from the legend to lead India to glorious titles while also tearing down a plethora of records in ODI cricket. Not only has Kohli become a likely a certain prospect to refine ODI records of Sachin Tendulkar which were once considered invincible, Kohli also stands among legends in world cricket with his captaincy numbers. And the end of the span between 2010 and 2019, Kohli has become the highest run-getter in ODIs in any decade and a prolific skipper as well.

Kohli recorded 11125 runs in 227 matches between 2010 and 2019, at an average of 60.79 with 42 centuries and 52 half-centuries. He finished atop in this decade, followed by Rohit Sharma who scored 8249 runs in 180 matches at 53.56 with 28 centuries and 39 fifties. Overall, Kohli stands top considering any decade as he surpassed the previous record of Ricky Ponting who managed 9130 runs between 2000 and 2009. Sachin was the highest run-getter in the format between 1990 and 1999 as he scored 8571 runs.

As a captain, Kohli led India in 83 matches in ODIs with the Men in Blue winning 60 games and losing 20 while recording a win-loss ratio of 3.00. He has the third-most number of victories as an ODI skipper in this decade finishing behind Dhoni (71 wins in 130 matches) and England's Eoin Morgan (68 wins in 111 games). However, it is Kohli who has the best win-loss ratio among skippers who have led their nation in more than 50 games in the decade. Overall, he has the fourth-best win-loss ratio among captains who have led their nations in more than 40 matches in a decade. Kohli stands behind Clive Llyod, Ponting and Hansie Cronje.

Captain Teams Span Mat Won Lost Tied NR W/L CH Lloyd 1 1980-1985 66 50 14 1 1 3.571 *RT Ponting 2 2002-2009 199 145 42 2 10 3.452 *WJ Cronje 1 1994-1999 122 89 29 1 3 3.068 *V Kohli 1 2013-2019 83 60 20 1 2 3 *IVA Richards 1 1980-1989 93 64 29 0 0 2.206 *EJG Morgan 1 2011-2019 111 68 35 2 6 1.942

Overall, Kohli has scored 20,960 runs across formats between 2010 and 2019 at an average of 57.58 with 69 centuries and 98 fifties. This makes Kohli the leading run-scorer in this decade with South Africa's Hashim Amla standing a distant second with 15,185 runs in 286 matches. Not just this, Kohli also stands 1726 runs clear of all-time second-placed Ricky Ponting (18962 runs in 363 matches between 2000 and 2009) His idol, Sachin Tendulkar, stands sixth in the list with 15962 runs in 301 matches between 2000 and 2009.