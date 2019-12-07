The beauty of Virat Kohli is that he is ever hungry: Shanker Basu

Image Source : AP Shanker Basu heaped praise on Indian captain Virat Kohli, stating that his hunger to learn is key to his success.

Indian cricket team's former strength and conditioning trainer Shanker Basu on Sunday praised Virat Kohli's commitment towards fitness, stating that he is 'ever-hungry' to learn more and stay fit.

To a query on Indian captain Virat Kohli has scaled his peak in terms of fitness, Basu said "I think there is still more exploring for him to do. We are looking at performance.

In fitness, the sky is the limit. "The beauty of Virat Kohli is that he is ever hungry (to learn more, to stay fit)", he said.

Noted cricketer Dinesh Karthik, who was the part of an event with Basu, also reflected on his time as a cricketer, stating that he would like to be part of any tough situation that ensures youngsters in a team get the job done and win matches.

"All that I have done is I have not tried anything different. I keep saying (myself) is to win matches. I want to be a part of that situation so that make it easy for youngsters", Karthik said at the sidelines of an event here.

"...using my experience and my prowess I think it is important that we face all the tough situations and help the team make sure to cross the winning line" the cricketer told reporters.

Asked how being fit helps him in matches, he said fitness has now become a lifestyle, compared to earlier times when it was conducted like a camp.

"Now fitness has become as a lifestyle. People go to the gymnasium even while holidaying".

Basu said his dream and vision was to make India a hub for strength and conditioning as developed countries are referred to.

"Earlier people used to say that the U.S., Australia (as fitness hub). I think we (India) have the potential now. It is not rocket science. It is very much possible to become World No 1 in strength and conditioning", he said.