Milestones await Virat Kohli in the first Test against Bangladesh

Skipper Virat Kohli is back after a short break from cricket and is all set to lead the Indian team in the upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh, starting from November 14. Kohli, who was rested for the three-match T20I series against Bangla Tigers, will now aim to lead India to 12th consecutive Test series win at home.

When we talk about Kohli, records and milestones go hand in hand, and the script remains the same in the first Test match against Bangladesh. Run Machine Kohli, who recently smashed a record 7th double ton against South Africa, is all set to breach more milestones against Bangla Tigers.

The Indian skipper is just 32 runs short to complete 5000 runs in Test cricket as captain. In 84 innings he batted as captain, Kohli slammed 4968 runs and against Bangladesh, he has a golden opportunity to make it to 5K and become the first Indian skipper to breach the mark. If he manages to score 32 runs in the first innings, then he will also become the fastest captain to achieve the feat.

Apart from the 5K club as captain, Kohli will also also be eyeing two big records of Australia's legendary batsman Ricky Ponting. Kohli has scored 19 centuries as captain for India and is just one short from overtaking Ponting, who is currently tied with the Indian skipper. If Kohli scores a century against Bangladesh, then he will also equal Ponting's tally of most tons as captain in international cricket - 41.

Kohli has enjoyed a great run with the bat at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. The last time when Kohli went down to bat at Holkar, he slammed a double ton in October 2016.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh's dependable batsman Mushfiqur Rahim will also aim to breach a milestone against India. The experienced campaigner for Bangla Tigers is just 50 runs away to become Bangladesh’s highest run-scorer in Tests against India. Mohamad Ashraful is currently leading the table with 386 runs in 11 innings at an average of 42.88. Rahim will look to emulate this record as he has always batted well against India and he currently has an impressive average of 56.16 against the world's top Test team.