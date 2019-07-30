Image Source : GETTY IMAGE Virat Kohli backs Ajinkya Rahane to come good in West Indies tour despite lacklustre form

Team India skipper Virat Kohli backed his deputy Ajinkya Rahane to come good in the two-match Test series against West Indies, starting August 22.

Rahane, who averages over 40 in whites overall, hasn't been in the greatest of touches recently and has struggled to show consistency. His average dropped to 34.62 in 2017 and came further down to 30.66 in 2018.

With the Test series against the Windies marking the beginning of the World Test Championship for India, Rahane's form in the wake of Rohit Sharma's selection was again a talking point as the team departed for the Caribbean but Kohli put an end to it and showed faith in the experienced Mumbaikar to come good.

"Even in South Africa, we played Rohit because of his batting against Sri Lanka and in the ODI format. So that was the reason why we chose him over Jinx (Ajinkya Rahane).

"Jinx has been solid player for us through and through. That's always been our communication. He is one of the most sorted guys. Really, really composed. He reads the game well also. Priceless fielder. We have all seen the impact he can create in Test cricket with is slip catching and everything.

"I think under pressure he has performed really well. The guy averages 43 in Test cricket, it is not like he is early 30s. I don't think we should jump the gun on someone like Jinx. He has done the job for us under pressure and it is the patch which anyone can go through. But I think, he will come around, he is that good a player," Kohli said.

Rahane, therefore, should continue to play at No.5 for India as things stand with Rohit coming in at No.6 should India decide to go with six regular batsmen in the first Test at Antigua.

However, prior to the Test series, India will play 3 T20Is and ODIs each from August 3 to August 4 in Florida, Guyana and Trinidad.

The Indian team departed for the United States on Monday night and will play the first two T20Is on 3rd and 4th in Florida before moving to the Carribean islands for the remaining part of the tour.

