Image Source : PTI Virat Kohli attends Indian Sports Honours ceremony with wife Anushka Sharma

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli attended Indian sports honours awards with his wife Anushka Sharma on Friday night.

Kohli posted a couple of photos on his Instagram account ahead of the big event organised by his own Virat Kohli foundation with the backing of Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman, and RP-SG Group.

The Indian skipper looked dapper in his black suit and suave look for the event. He attended the award ceremony with his wife Anushka hand-in-hand.

The annual ceremony, which was supposed to be held in February, was postponed as a mark of respect to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans, who were martyred in Pulwama in a terrorist attack.

"I always believe that sports is an integral part of every individual's life starting from school and eventually translating to supporting their favourite athletes on TV and during sporting events. I am confident that these awards are a stepping stone which will further encourage talent to excel in their own category of sports," Kohli said.

Apart from Kohli, some current and former India cricketers Ajinkya Rahane, Smriti Mandhana, Zaheer Khan and Yuvraj Singh, chief badminton national coach P Gopichand were among a host of athletes and other celebrities who attended the award function.

Meanwhile, Kohli is all set to lead the Indian cricket team in three-match Test series against South Africa starting from October 2.