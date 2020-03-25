Image Source : @VIRAT.KOHLI/INSTAGRAM Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma urge people to stay at home and not violate 21-day lockdown

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli urged the people of India to follow the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mandate of 21 days lockdown to combat coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Virat Kohli alongside his wife and Bollywood actress Anusha Sharma shared a video on his Instagram account and wrote, "These are testing times and we need to wake up to the seriousness of this situation. Please let us all follow what's been told to us and stand united please. It's a plea to everyone."

In the video, Virat and Anushka urged everyone to stand unite and stay at home in the crisis of the time.

The PM announced on Tuesday that a nationwide three-week lockdown starting from Tuesday midnight will be adhered to by all states and union territories.

He said this is an essential step to fight coronavirus decisively. He added that saving lives is priority as of now.

"With folded hands, I request you to stay put wherever you are," said Prime Minister Modi. He added that he is mindful of the economic ramifications of it. However, this is a smaller concern.

PM Modi warned, if we don't follow a complete lockdown for the coming 21 days, the nation will go back 21 years and many families will be devastated.

He also said many powerful countries in the world have become helpless, regardless of their efforts. He once again reiterated that social distancing is the only way to deal with this deadly coronavirus that has infected more than 500 in India, so far.

This is his second address to the nation regarding coronavirus. In his first address he urged Indians to observe 'Janata Curfew'.