Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma spotted chilling in London ahead of Afghanistan clash. See photo

Image Source : VIRAT KOHLI INSTAGRAM World Cup 2019, Anushka Sharma joins Virat Kohli in England ahead of India's game against Afghanistan.

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has joined her husband and Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli ahead of India's clash against Afghanistan on Saturday in the ongoing World Cup in England and Wales.

The couple was spotted in London earlier this week with a Kohli fan page posting about the outing on social media.

"Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on the Old Bond Street in London today. I love Anushka's new haircut," the image was posted on Tuesday on Instagram.

Anushka has been accompanying Virat in earlier tours and was seen cheering and supporting her husband and the team. She was also there with the team when India toured Australia and England last year.

Shikhar Dhawan -- who has been sidelined for three weeks because of a hairline fracture -- too posted an image on Instagram of himself and his wife Aesha alongwith Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh and their kids. He captioned the photo: "Enjoying the local train journey with the Sharma family."

Earlier, the BCCI had not allowed the wives and family members to travel with the cricketers for the first 20 days of ongoing World Cup, which included India's much-anticipated clash against Pakistan.

However, it seems the board has now changed its stance and is allowing the family members of the players to travel with the team.

After Sunday's game against arch-rivals Pakistan which India won comfortably by 89 runs (DLS method) at the Old Trafford in Manchester, the Men in Blue were given a two-day break to switch off, relax and come back stronger before their next game against Afghanistan in Southampton.

With three wins in four games (including a washout), India are currently placed at the fourth spot in the points table.