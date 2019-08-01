Image Source : @MANAV.MANGLANI INSTAGRAM Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma spend quality time in Miami ahead of T20I series versus Windies

Indian skipper Virat Kohli was seen enjoying quality time with wife Anushka Sharma in Miami ahead of India's three-match T20I series against West Indies.

The Indian cricket team has travelled to the United States, where the two teams will square up against each other in Miami, Florida for the first two T20Is before moving into the Caribbean island.

Kohli and Anushka were spotted in a cafe with some close friends and Twitter instantly got filled with the couple's photographs.

This is not the first time when Anushka joined Kohli in an international tour as she accompanied her better half earlier during the 2019 World Cup and Australia series as well.

Team India will play three T20Is, three ODIs and two Test matches against the West Indies, starting from August 3 with the first T20I in Florida.

The Men in Blue have included many newcomers and young talents in their squad like - Rahul Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Washington Sundar and Khaleel Ahmed.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan has also been picked in the limited-overs squad after recovering from thumb injury during the 2019 World Cup group stage match against Australia.

The two-match Test series will commence India's campaign in ICC World Test Championship.