Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma share tea with locals in Bhutan

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKA SHARMA Indian captain Virat Kohli is currently in Bhutan with wife and actor Anushka Sharma.

Indian captain Virat Kohli is currently in Bhutan as he is on rest from cricket. His wife Anushka Sharma recently shared a picture of the couple during a trek in the country. The caption revealed that they shared tea with a family during their trek who failed to recognize them!

Anushka further wrote that she was filled with "joy and peace" to know that they were just two "random foreigners" in the place.

"Today , during our 8.5 km uphill trek we stopped by a small village on a mountain to pet and feed a baby calf who was born just 4 months ago . While we did that the owner of the house asked us if we were tired and wanted to have a cup of tea ? So we went in to the home of this beautiful and warm family who had absolutely no idea who we were and yet they treated us with such warmth and love . We spent some time with them chatting and drinking tea and the whole time they just know us as two tired trekkers !" Anushka wrote.

"Whoever knows virat and me very closely, know that both of us live for such moments of genuine , simple & pure human connection . It fills us with such joy and peace knowing that they just wanted to be kind to two random foreigners ( plus our guide ) without seeking anything in return. If this is not the true meaning of life then i dont know what is . A memory we will cherish forever."

Virat Kohli celebrates his 31st birthday on November 5.