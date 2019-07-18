Image Source : AP Virat Kohli returns to India with wife Anushka Sharma after World Cup heartbreak

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli on Thursday returned home from England following his team's ICC World Cup 2019 campaign, which ended with a loss against New Zealand in the semi-final.

Earlier today, Virat Kohli was spotted with wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma at the Mumbai airport upon their arrival from England and Wales.

Anushka Sharma accompanied Virat Kohli to England and was often seen cheering for Team India during the World Cup, which was won by the hosts led by Eoin Morgan.

India topped the group stage after winning 7 out their 9 league matches and were among the favourites to lift the Cup at Lord's on July 14.

However, a poor batting performance led to India's loss against New Zealand in the semi-final at Manchester on July 9.

Virat Kohli amassed 443 runs and became the first captain ever to slam five consecutive fifties in a single edition of a World Cup.

Following the heartbreak at the World Cup, India and Virat Kohli will now focus on the upcoming West Indies tour.

Virat Kohli is all set to lead the Indian team in its tour of West Indies, scheduled to begin from August 3. The tour includes 3 T20 Internationals, 3 one-day internationals, and 2 Test matches.

